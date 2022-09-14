STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State is back on the road this week as they square off against Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Nittany Lions (2-0) head into the contest after a dominant 46-10 win in their home opener against Ohio, earning themselves their first ranking inside the AP Top 25, landed at 22nd in this week’s poll.

Meanwhile, Auburn (2-0) has yet to face a Power 5 opponent this season, recording wins over Mercer and San Jose State. The Tigers struggled in their most recent victory against the Spartans, only winning 24-16.

Watch Penn State head coach James Franklin’s full press conference as he previews the Nittany Lions upcoming tilt against Auburn.