(WHTM) — Penn State is headed to a New Year’s Six bowl game as the Nittany Lions are set to play Utah in the Rose Bowl in January, it was announced on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions have never faced Utah in football in the program’s history. Penn State is back in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2016.

Penn State head coach James Franklin held a press conference by phone with local media to discuss the selection and preview their Bowl game against Utah. Listen to Franklin’s full presser in the video above.