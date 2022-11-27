STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — There have only a few games where Steel High has found themselves in a back and forth battle. In the PIAA Class 1A state semifinals, the Steamrollers were deadlocked with Northern Lehigh 35-35 with 27 seconds left in the game.

Steel High drove down the field and with four seconds remaining, Rollers quarterback Alex Erby dropped a dime in the corner of the end zone for Jaeion Perry, who toe tapped the game-winning catch, propelling Steel High to a 42-35 victory.

“We’ve been preparing for this every day at practice. Two minute drill, 30 second drill. We got to get down the field and score no matter what because we got to be prepared for moments just like this,” said Rollers running back Ronald Brunette.

Brunette rushed for three touchdowns in the win for the Rollers. A team loaded with offensive weapons and led by a four-star quarterback, Steel High switched up the game plan against the Bulldogs.

“Teams for some reason think we can’t run the ball against them because we have some good athletes, but we wanted to make a point that we can run the ball to win also,” said Steel High head coach Andrew Erby.

Steel High is usually known for comfortable dominance in the postseason, allowing no more than seven points in each of their last three games while scoring no less than 37 points. But this game showed they have the toughness to get gritty wins.

“Not one kid looked up at that clock and said we didn’t have enough time. So that’s just credit to my coaching staff and to our program and just shows our Steel High Roller toughness and our pride and we are going to continue to fight until the end,” said Erby.

Steel High will now face Canton Area High School in the Class 1A state semifinals.