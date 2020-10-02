Garden Spot decides to keep expanded crowd limits despite Wolf’s restrictions

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A federal appeals court judge decided Thursday to put Gov. Wolf’s crowd limits back in place. At least one high school says, however, it is moving forward with Friday night football crowds as planned.

Garden Spot High School is playing by its own rules. Eastern Lancaster School District Board member Brian Conroy said they’re going ahead with their plan to have 33% capacity at games.

That scales to around 1000 people in the school’s outdoor stadium. That might place the school in jeopardy since the governor’s limit of 250 people is back in order, according to Thursday’s ruling.

“Right now we’re back to the 250,” Wolf said. “I’m working right now with school districts and others to do what we can to recognize the context that we’re different in every community.”

The Eastern Lancaster County District isn’t waiting to work out that new plan.

“I don’t think that we’re going to get blowback. If anything, I think the governor and others that are around, PIAA, the PDE the DOH will see that we’re able to do this well, with a good balance of family fun community activity of a Friday night football game, at the same time by making sure we’re keeping everybody healthy and safe,” Conroy said.

He believes local leaders know best and should be making the decisions for their own districts.

Republican lawmakers are arguing similarly. Pennsylvania House GOP Spokesman Jason Gottesman said they were disappointed by Thursday’s ruling.

“We believe that these decisions are best left to local governments and at a local level,” Gottesman said. “We, as House Republicans, have been very vocal that Pennsylvanians deserve security and consistency, especially when it comes to school sports and spectators.”

Conroy says for the East Lancaster families, this debate goes beyond politics.

“This is about the moms and the dads watching their kids play a game. That for some of them, it might be their last game of the season, or it may be the last game of their life. This is not about a political agenda,” Conroy said.

