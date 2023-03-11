MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley boys basketball has enjoyed their best season in nearly 30 years, but things came to an unexpected end Saturday afternoon.

Garnet Valley’s Jake Sniras hit a three pointer at the buzzer to steal a 46-45 win at Cumberland Valley, ending the Eagles’ season in the opening round of the 6A state tournament bracket.

Cumberland Valley shook off a slow start, even holding a fourth quarter lead after trailing 13-3 after one, but the late heroics from the Jaguars ended Cumberland Valley’s best season since 1995. The Eagles entered the bracket as the District III runner-up following an overtime loss to Reading.