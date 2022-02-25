GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a tumultuous two seasons, the Gettysburg women’s basketball team wants to win a Centennial Conference championship. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the past two seasons, cutting 2019-20 short before a national title run and cancelling the 2020-21 season entirely.

Gettysburg has posted a 22-3 record this season behind a strong senior group and tough defense. The Bullets earned the top seed in the conference tournament and the right to host.

It is the fourth-straight 20-plus win season for the Bullets, that’s good for best streak in school history.

The Bullets are looking for their first title since 2018, and only their third title overall.

This senior class says its hungry to win a title after the past two seasons, and understand this is their last chance to leave a legacy in Gettysburg.

The Bullets host Washington on Friday; tip-off is at 6 p.m. If Gettysburg wins, they will advance to the championship and play the winner of Johns Hopkins/Haverford; tip-off for the championship is Saturday at 6 p.m.