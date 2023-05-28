SALEM, Virginia (WHTM) — In 2018, Gettysburg women’s lacrosse defeated Middlebury in the Division III NCAA national championship game, but five years later the Panthers got their revenge. Middlebury defeated Gettysburg in the 2023 national title game 17-9 on Sunday afternoon.

For Middlebury, it marks third straight NCAA championship as they cruised to a 26-0 record on the year. For the Bullets, it’s the second consecutive year they’ve made it to lacrosse’s final weekend in Salem.

If there’s a bright spot for Gettysburg, it was freshman Julia Daly. She scored four goals against the top-ranked Panthers to give her 60 in her first season, setting the tone for what could be a dominant career with the Bullets.

Jordan Basso added two goals and two assists for Gettysburg.

But no one could stop Middlebury’s Hope Shue. The sophomore scored seven goals in the championship game and tacked on one assist.

Gettysburg is no stranger to national championships as the 2023 season marked the fifth time the Bullets have made the final. They now stand at a 3-2 overall record.

It’s a loss that no doubt stings, but Gettysburg is set up for a lot of future success. Reaching the national championship under first-year head coach Charlotte Cunningham lays a strong foundation for the program in years to come. And with a talented young core, the Bullets have a strong shot to make it back the the final weekend next year.