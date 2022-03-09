GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fresh off a District III Championship, Gettysburg found itself in an unfamiliar place in the PIAA State Class 5A First Round: down seven points with less than four minutes to play. The Warriors closed the game on a 12-3 run to beat Trinity, 45-43 on Wednesday night.

Gettysburg will now play in the second round against Bangor on Saturday.

Full Class 5A First Round Results

West York (16-10) defeats Villa Maria (14-12) 45-37

Manheim Central (20-7) defeats Roxborough (7-6) 64-22

Mechanicsburg (22-5) defeats Radnor (14-10) 44-37

Greencastle (21-4) defeats Bethlehem Catholic (19-8) 46-42

Springfield Delco (18-7) defeats Lower Dauphin (16-11) 32-9

Gettysburg (23-5) defeats Trinity (18-7) 45-43

South Fayette (23-4) defeats Lampeter-Strasburg (15-2) 63-38

The Girls PIAA State Class 5A Basketball Tournament runs the next three weeks. The State Championship game is on Friday, March 25 at 5 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey.