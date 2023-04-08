ATHENS, Ga. (WHTM) — No better place to land on your feet than with the defending national champions.

Gettysburg native Brandon Streeter agreed to join the Georgia football staff as an offensive analyst in March, abc27 Sports has confirmed. Streeter had been with Clemson as an assistant coach since 2014, serving as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator in 2022 before the team dismissed him at the end of the season.

A former Tigers quarterback, Streeter started two seasons under center for Clemson in 1998 and 1999. Between his playing career and time as a graduate assistant and assistant coach, Streeter spent 15 seasons with Clemson. He now will assist Kirby Smart and the defending national champion Bulldogs.