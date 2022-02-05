Gettysburg reclaims wrestling 3A district championship for second time in three years

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin and Gettysburg symbolize the standard bearers in Class 3A wrestling.

The Rams and Warriors are the past two district champions with Central Dauphin getting the best of Gettysburg in the final last year.

The perennial powerhouses put on a show in their rematch from Cumberland Valley High School.

Central Dauphin returned to the district title for the 13th time in program history while Gettysburg took down top-seeded Hempfield on Thursday to get a chance at revenge.

Things started in favor of the Rams with a quick 6-0 edge after a fall earned by Matt Repos.

But a three bout stretch began to turn the tide in the Warriors favor.

Jaxon Townsend, Logan Newell, and Jacob Cherry sparked a stretch that gave Gettysburg a 29-12 edge and put the team on the brink of reclaiming their trophy from 2020.

That was until Central Dauphin’s Ben Stewart won a decision in the 285 lb. matchup with Gettysburg’s Trevor Gallagher that spun the momentum of the match.

After CD’s Liam Flannigan notched a fall in the 106 lb. battle, the Rams trailed by just 8 points.

The deciding bout pinned CD’s C.J. Ferree against Gettysburg’s Zoey Haines, who was just one day removed from having her knee drained and sported a black eye as she made her way to the mat.

The Rams needed a takedown to have a chance and Haines knew it.

She went on to hold her own and end the match in a decision that only gave the Rams three points and essentially iced the title for the Warriors.

Gettysburg’s Gabriel Pecaitis went on to close it from there. Pecaitis earned a decision to put the match out of reach for the Rams and give Gettysburg their second district title in the past three seasons.

“This has been a team from day number one. These guys have overcome so much. Day after day – people counted ’em out. We graduated a great team and there are not too many people who thought they’d be capable of a winning record…much less winning a district championship,” says head coach Chris Haines.