GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Women’s Lacrosse is two wins away from a national title, as one of the final four teams left in Division III lacrosse.

The No. 4 Bullets won their first title in 2011, and then won back to back in 2017 and 18. So a title in 2022 would be the program’s fourth national title.

But this one means the most. After 30 years at the helm, head coach Carol Cantele is retiring at the end of the season.

Gettysburg heads to Salem on a 13-game winning streak while going 13-1 at Clark Field this spring to face Middlebury in the semifinals.



Gettysburg is 2-8 all-time against Middlebury, though the Bullets defeated the Panthers in the 2018 NCAA championship game, 11-9, the last meeting between the two programs.

The semifinals and championship game will be held Saturday and Sunday at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va. on the campus of Roanoke College.



No. 7 TCNJ (18-2) will take on the winner of Sunday’s final quarterfinal match between No. 3 Tufts University (17-3) and No. 6 Franklin & Marshall College (18-3) in next Saturday’s other semifinal matchup.



The winners of Saturday’s semifinals will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to determine the national champion.