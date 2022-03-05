HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg girls basketball won its second title in the past four years, 42-36 over Mechanicsburg on Saturday.

This was Gettysburg’s fourth straight trip to the District finals, giving the six seniors on the team their second title in their high school careers.

A back and forth game down the stretch, the Warriors Autumn Oaster knocked down a triple halfway through the fourth quarter that put the Warriors ahead, and Gettysburg never looked back.

Gettysburg was led by Oaster who had 14 points with four three-pointers. Anne Bair contributed 11 points, while Camryn Felix had nine points with two second half three-pointers. Briana Abate chipped in eight points in the win.

After losing the lead at 6:16 in the fourth, Mechanicsburg did tie the game back up a few minutes later. Gracen Nutt got the ball down low and finished in the paint to knot things up at 33-33.

The Wildcats were led by Jayden Eager with 14 points. Cassie Eager and Priya Loran both had seven points in the loss. Emma Castilla had five points, while Nutt contributed three points all in the fourth quarter.

Both teams will play in the PIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament in Class 6A. Those games begin Wednesday, March 9.