GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senior Carly Rice led all scorers with 22 points as Gettysburg College took down Washington College 64-54 on Friday night to advance to the finals of the Centennial Conference Championship for the fifth consecutive season.

Gettysburg hit 21-of-56 (37.5 percent) of its attempts from the floor and held Washington to just 18-of-64 (28.1 percent) shooting. The Bullets connected on 19-of-24 (79.2 percent) of their free throws and swatted 11 shots.

Gettysburg’s Top Performers

Carly Rice ’22: 22 Points, 3 Assists

Delaney Donohoe ’25: 17 Points, 4 Rebounds, 3 Blocks

Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 6 Points, 13 Rebounds, 3 Blocks

Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 7 Points, 5 Rebounds

Rice dropped at least 20 points for the seventh time this season and for the fifth time in her last seven outings. During that stretch the senior guard has averaged exactly 20 points per game.

How it happened

Washington held a 4-2 lead before a lay-up by sophomore Hannah Sauve (Enola, Pa./Cumberland Valley) and a three-pointer by Rice. The offense continued to flow for both teams with the Shorewomen connecting on a trio of three-pointers, including a shot by Prestianne to pull within one (11-10). The Bullets rattled off the next seven points to jump in front 18-10 with 2:23 left in the period. Washington trimmed the deficit in half over the final two minutes with a lay-up by Lizzie Hudock bringing the score to 21-17 heading into the second quarter.

·In the second quarter, Jones came out with a three-pointer to start the period and cut the lead down to a point. The Shorewomen would pull within a point three times with the last coming on two free throws by Joy Sanders that made it 26-25 with three minutes remaining. Donohoe helped the Bullets remain in front with four consecutive free throws and Gettysburg tacked on the final three points to take a 33-27 lead into the locker room.

Out of halftime, Washington remained persistent and continued to attack with a lay-up by Kiersten Rose slicing the margin down to four (38-34) with 6:06 in the quarter. Senior Christina Richson (Summit, N.J./Summit) swished a three-pointer and back-to-back buckets by Rice and Donohoe following turnovers by the Shorewomen set Gettysburg ahead by 11 (45-34) with 4:43 left. The Bullets remained ahead by double-figures for most of the remaining minutes and took a 51-41 lead into the final quarter.

In the fourth, two quick scores by Pluta and Prestianne brought Washington within six (51-45) at the start of the final period. Tinner knocked down a jumper on Gettysburg’s next possession and Donohoe hit two more free throws to push the advantage back to double-figures. Szlosek hit from mid-range at 1:31 and Richson added two free throws to push the Bullets ahead 64-51 with just 46 seconds left.

In Friday’s second semifinal inside Bream Gym, Johns Hopkins University out-lasted Haverford College 46-39. Christine Corpuz posted 15 points for the Blue Jays, while Diarra Oden added 10. Ally Landau led Haverford with 13 points.

Gettysburg and Johns Hopkins will square off for the conference crown at 6 p.m. on Saturday inside Bream Gym. The Bullets are making their fifth consecutive trip to the conference finals and are seeking its third title overall. The Blue Jays are on the prowl for their first championship since 2003 and fifth overall.