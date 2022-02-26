GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Women’s Basketball is the Centennial Conference Champion for just the third time in school history. The Lady Bullets defeated Johns Hopkins 43-30 on Saturday to claim the title in front of their home gym.

Down by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, Gettysburg relied on transition shooting and a spark from Mackenzie Szlosek to pull back within a possession of Hopkins in the fourth.

It wasn’t until under three minutes to play, when Gettysburg took the lead off the Mackenzie Tinner (Newtown, Pa.) bucket in the lane as the go-ahead score.

The senior Tinner led all scorers with 16 points. Delaney Donohue had 11 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist. Szlosek chipped in 10 points, 5 rebounds.

Cumberland Valley graduate Hannah Sauve started the game as a sophomore, and played 13 minutes in the championship.

As the winners of the Centennial Conference, Gettysburg gets an automatic berth in the Division III Women’s National Tournament. The selection show is on Monday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m. live on NCAA.com.

The tournament will begin Friday, March 4 and runs until the national championship Saturday, Mar. 19 at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, PA.