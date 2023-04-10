LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Blue Streaks are on the longest streak in PIAA girls lacrosse history: four consecutive trips to the state championship game. No girls lacrosse team in Class 2A or 3A has ever been to that many in a row.

There’s just one problem, Manheim Township has yet to win the a state title.

“It sounds so bad to get there four times in a row and lose, but we’d rather get there than not get there,” said Blue Streaks head girls lacrosse coach Mark Pinkerton. “Any coach would have the motivation of you got to win it all so of course we all come back with that motivation and we know that we can do it.”

While Pinkerton has experienced all four of those loses as the head coach, his senior class this season has felt the hardship of two championship defeats. And there is some extra internal motivation to win.

“The (Manheim Township boys lacrosse) team did it in 2018. I think it would just prove to the world that we’re not just some team from Central PA, we are a force to be reckoned with,” said Bronwyn Hilbert, a senior who plays attack for the Blue Streaks.

No team in District lll has won a PIAA girls lacrosse championship. Manheim Township is ready to prove to those Philadelphia powerhouse teams that it’s possible.

“Those teams weren’t familiar with us a few years ago, but we made a name for ourselves,” said senior goalie Maddie Eckert. “We want to come in with that grit mentality, we want to be the underdog, but we want to be the underdog that comes (out) on top.”

And this could finally be the team to stand on top of the PIAA lacrosse world.

“This team is super talented and super deep,” said Pinkerton. “I think on paper it’s this team is as good as we’ve had.”

With ten seniors on the roster, the Blue Streaks have as much depth and talent as they’ve ever had before. And this senior class’s goal is to finally deliver one a championship to the one who inspired them all to play this great game.

“(Pinkerton) is the backbone of our team so it would really mean a lot if we could get one for him,” said Gretta Harnish, a senior defender “I think it would mean a lot for us and for him.”

Pinkerton has never lost his contagious energy and uplifting spirit through the hardships – you can hear his laugh on the practice field from the parking lot.

But make no mistake, this Township team may have fun on the field, but they also have fun by consistently defeating opponents by 20 goals. The Blue Streaks look poised to finally break a streak.