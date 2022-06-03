The PIAA girls lacrosse state tournament features a lot of familiar names is year including, three-time runner-up Manheim Township. Below is a complete schedule for the girls lacrosse tournament and results for both Class 2A & 3A.
CLASS 2A
First Round
Bishop Shanahan def. Wyoming Area (13-5)
York Catholic def. Danville (16-8)
Mount St. Joseph def. Crestwood (22-9)
Archbishop Carroll def. Gwynedd Mercy (22-3)
Cardinal O’Hara def. Southern Lehigh (17-7)
Twin Valley def. Mars Area (23-2)
Strath Haven def. Susquehannock (12-7)
Chartiers Valley def. Conneaut (17-4)
Quarterfinals (Saturday June 4)
Bishop Shanahan vs. York Catholic
Mount St. Joseph vs. Archbishop Carroll
Cardinal O’Hara vs. Twin Valley
Strath Haven vs. Chartiers Valley
Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)
Championship (Saturday June 11)
Class 3A
First Round
Conestoga def. Downingtown East (8-6)
Radnor def. Emmaus (11-5)
Garnet Valley def. Governor Mifflin (24-6)
Owen J. Roberts def. Central High School (1-0, Forfeit)
Manheim Township def. Upper St. Clair (19-2)
State College def. Mount Lebanon (8-5)
Wilson def. Springfield Delco (12-11)
Shady Side Academy def. Hempfield (8-5)
Quarterfinals (Saturday June 4)
Conestoga vs. Radnor
Garnet Valley vs. Owen J. Roberts
Manheim Township vs. State College
Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy
Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)
Championship (Finals June 11)