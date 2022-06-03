The PIAA girls lacrosse state tournament features a lot of familiar names is year including, three-time runner-up Manheim Township. Below is a complete schedule for the girls lacrosse tournament and results for both Class 2A & 3A.

CLASS 2A

First Round

Bishop Shanahan def. Wyoming Area (13-5)

York Catholic def. Danville (16-8)

Mount St. Joseph def. Crestwood (22-9)

Archbishop Carroll def. Gwynedd Mercy (22-3)

Cardinal O’Hara def. Southern Lehigh (17-7)

Twin Valley def. Mars Area (23-2)

Strath Haven def. Susquehannock (12-7)

Chartiers Valley def. Conneaut (17-4)

Quarterfinals (Saturday June 4)

Bishop Shanahan vs. York Catholic

Mount St. Joseph vs. Archbishop Carroll

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Twin Valley

Strath Haven vs. Chartiers Valley

Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)

Championship (Saturday June 11)

Class 3A

First Round

Conestoga def. Downingtown East (8-6)

Radnor def. Emmaus (11-5)

Garnet Valley def. Governor Mifflin (24-6)

Owen J. Roberts def. Central High School (1-0, Forfeit)

Manheim Township def. Upper St. Clair (19-2)

State College def. Mount Lebanon (8-5)

Wilson def. Springfield Delco (12-11)

Shady Side Academy def. Hempfield (8-5)

Quarterfinals (Saturday June 4)

Conestoga vs. Radnor

Garnet Valley vs. Owen J. Roberts

Manheim Township vs. State College

Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy

Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)

Championship (Finals June 11)