Globetrotters inspire Milton Hershey students to dream big & overcome obstacles

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A stop inside the Spartan Center on Milton Hershey School’s campus turned into a powerful lesson for the hundreds of elementary students. Ahead of their stop in Hershey, Harlem Globetrotter’s Scooter Christensen explained to the students the importance of persevering in life.

On Monday, students Pre-K through fourth grade crowded into the gym to be dazzled by the dribbling skills and stories from across the globe. Shane “Scooter” Christensen encouraged the students to use CHEER in their daily lives.

The key to a balanced and successful life? Cooperation, Healthy mind and body, Effort, Enthusiasm and Responsibility.

“Cooperation [means] always listen to grown ups who are talking,” said third grader Avery Schroll. “Don’t talk back and don’t have a bad attitude. [That’s] really important because if you don’t do that you’ll get bad consequences.”

Scooter asked these young students to explain the importance of each value, inviting the brave volunteers to come onto the court.

“Don’t worry about messing up, I encourage kids to mess up,” Scooter said. “That’s how you learn and you come back and get better.”

From there, the hour-long show was much like what you’d expect from the Globetrotters. Fast dribbling, silly jokes and lots of smiles.

“[I learned] to always try to make people happy, try your best and don’t give up,” said fourth grader Caleb Wettie.

The Milton Hershey School and the Globetrotters have more than just a Monday afternoon in common. The two organizations share similar missions, committed to the community. Milton Hershey School “nurtures and educates children in social and financial need to lead fulfilling and productive lives.”

The Globetrotters “represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.”

The Globetrotters come to the GIANT Center in Hershey on Sunday, February 13 at 1 p.m. The afternoon will feature the newly reimagined show, The Spread Game, that brings more thrill to the court than ever before. More information and how to purchase tickets can be found by clicking here.