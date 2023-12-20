YORK, P.a. (WHTM) — York saw a pair of special student athletes make their college decisions final on National Signing Day Wednesday when Juelz Goff and Mike McMonigle signed their national letters of intent.

Goff, a star running back for Central York, will join a long list of elite running backs to play for the Pitt Panthers. A large group of family, friends and teammates watched on as Goff signed to remain a Panther for the next four years.

“Just seeing everybody here, just seeing my second grade teacher, third grade teacher, previous coaches, relatives, it just feels great,” Goff said. “I’ve known a lot of these people for many years and everybody just coming together for this event right here.”

Across town, York High standout offensive lineman made his commitment to Maryland official. The lucky thing for the midstate lineman, he won’t be alone. Central Dauphin’s Anthony Robsock and Spring Grove’s Michael Hershey will be joining him.

“I mean it’s really special,” McMonigle said. “Not a lot of people get to experience that and me working out with Mike Hershey over the past year so I got to know him pretty well and I also talk to Anthony Robsock a fair amount so getting to go down there with those guys, already knowing them is pretty special I think.”