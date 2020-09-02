Golf Fore Kids’ Sake Challenge: 100-Holes to Help Local Children

BBBSCR Board Member Joe Holston is raising funds through a unique 100-holes in one day golf challenge. During these unprecedented times, BBBSCR continues its services, supporting its Bigs, Littles and families. The agency is matching new Bigs and Littles virtually, coordinating virtual match activities and providing resources, guidance, and support.



BBBSCR has had to cancel or delay its 2020 annual fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for critical mentoring services for young people in the Harrisburg region continues. Recognizing the important services BBBSCR provides to the community, Holston was inspired to take up a 100-Hole Golf Challenge to raise funds for the organization. On Wednesday, September 2, he will attempt to golf 100-holes in a single day at Manada Golf Club in Grantville. Holston is challenging others to take up a 36-hole golf challenge and raise funds for youth mentoring. Those interested in taking up the challenge can contact BBBSR.