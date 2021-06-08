Golf fore kids sake, pair golf 126 holes to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Things always seem darkest before the dawn. The last 15 months, the Coronavirus pandemic has canceled many things, but there is light on the horizon.

Last year, Joe Holston golfed 100 holes to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region. He did the rounds by himself, and raised over $60,000 to support the kids.

“Joe really inspired me last year,” said fellow Big Brothers Big Sisters board member Brian Lorenz. “This year I decided I can’t leave him out here by himself, and I decided to join him.”

So the pair planned to golf 126 holes in this second year fundraiser. The impact of the pandemic still lingering, as the organization had to cancel their main fundraiser for the second year in a row.

Like many non-profits, we have not been able to host our signature Bowl For Kids Sake event,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Amy Rote.

The pace during the rounds is frantic. It’s seven rounds of 18 holes, with hours spent on Manada Golf Club.

Big Brothers Big Sisters put out a challenge to supporters this year: Go bigger for kids sake. And that’s exactly what Joe & Brian intend to do, hoping to raise $80,000.