HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Greencastle girls dominated the PIAA District III Class 5A Championship from the start in the 44-30 win over York Suburban. It is the Blue Devils second title in school history.

The Blue Devils opened the game on an 11-0 run and never trailed in the 14-point win. Haley Noblit had a game-high 19 points for Greencastle; Rylee Henson was the second-highest scorer with 12 points.

York Suburban’s Janay Rissmiller had a team-high 9 points in the loss.

The PIAA District III Championships will crown six girls and six boys champions between Class 1A-6A. The District III Championship games will be held on Tuesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 2 inside the Giant Center in Hershey.