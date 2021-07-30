Greencastle Little League is Pennsylvania runner-up, falls to Upper Providence in PA State Tournament Championship

Greencastle was just one run away from tying up the PA Little League State Tournament championship game on Friday, July 30. Ultimately the 11/12 International Allstars from fell 2-1 to Upper Providence in the final game of the tournament.

The Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament is double elimination, winner advance to regionals.

Every kid dreams of their chance of playing in Williamsport at the end of the summer for the Little League World Series. Few teams actually get that chance, but Greencastle could almost taste a berth in the regional tournament.

Greencastle outscored opponents 20-9 through their first three games before facing Upper Providence twice to end their tournament play.

Thursday’s 11-1 loss to UP was the second time Greencastle faced the team out of Phoenixville, PA. In the team’s first matchup in the second round, Greencastle won 3-1.

By the third time the team’s met, each had one loss on their tournament record. A 1-0 first inning lead for Upper Providence plus a timely homerun for the home team proved to be the difference.

Upper Providence advances to the Mid Atlantic Regional tournament hoping to make it to the Little League World Series.