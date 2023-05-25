HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Greenwood was trying to make it a district title five-peat against the team that started the run in 2018: High Point Baptist.

The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead at the top of the first but the Eagles struck right back. Drew Hoffman knocked a single into left to bring home a run as High Point Baptist tied the game at two after one.

The Wildcats fired back with a huge second. Gavin Jones picked the perfect time to get hot. He ripped a bases clearing double to the left field wall to give Greenwood an 8-3 lead after two. After that they just kept pouring it on. Tyler Sherman had a few big hits as the Wildcats rolled to their fifth straight district title with a 12-3 win.

“Kind of a surreal moment right now, five in a row, especially means a lot more with the group of guys we’ve got this year,” Tyler Sherman, Greenwood’s senior centerfielder said. “I’m just proud to be a part of this team now.”

“High Point Baptist is always a solid competition for us,” Greenwood head coach Mark Sherman said. “We knew if we get to this level here we’re going to have to match up with them pretty well. They’re a solid team. They’re young, so they’re going to be a handful in the future, but yeah it’s pretty cool to get five in a row.”

With the Wildcats’ fifth district title in a row in hand they now look ahead to try and make their first state championship appearance since 2019.