FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Greenwood WIldcats are District III Class 1A baseball champions for the fourth consecutive time. Greenwood defeated Halifax 3-1 on Thursday, May 28 to capture the title at Earl Wenger Field.

This was the third straight meeting of Greenwood and Halifax in the district finals. In 2022, Greenwood met Halifax twice earlier in the season, both times Halifax won. But the playoffs are different.

Greenwood pitcher Sam Myers allowed just seven hits, and a single run in the win. Halifax pitcher Judah Miller struck out 12 batters in the loss.

Greenwood’s Tyler Sherman made the difference with a double that went deep into left field to take a 2-0 lead in the third. He also made a backwards diving catch from his position at shortstop with the bases loaded to keep Halifax off the board in the fifth inning.

The PIAA Class 1A Baseball Tournament begins on Monday, June 6.