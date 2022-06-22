BUDAPEST, Hungary (WHTM) — Spring Grove’s Hali Flickinger won a silver medal in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2022 World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

The York native, who also won silver in the same event at the World Championships in 2019, finished with a time of 2:06.08, only trailing Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh. The 15-year-old won gold in a time of 2:05.20.

“It was a lot of fun. I just came out here to race and have fun. (McIntosh) had a great race so I am just happy to get a medal for the U.S.,” said Flickinger after the race.

But the two-time Olympic bronzed medalist isn’t satisfied with second in the world.

“That’s not exactly what I wanted, but I’m still chasing a goal that I have had in a long time and I’m going to work as hard as I can until I can’t anymore,” said Flickinger.

The 2022 World Swimming Championships continues through Saturday.