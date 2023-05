FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Halifax baseball is always a powerhouse in small school baseball, but the district tournament always seems to haunt the Wildcats.

They lost three straight PIAA District III championship games in Class 1A before moving up to Class 2A this past season. But those woes continued as Halifax fell to Kutztown in the 2A title game 5-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Halifax’s season still was a dominant one as the Wildcats finish with an 18-3-1 overall record.