HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Wrestling has been rooted in Pennsylvania sports for a long time – they’ve been holding the PIAA District lll championship since 1938. But this Saturday at the 2023 Class 2A district tournament, history will be made.

Halifax’s Gracie Woodring will become the second female to ever wrestling the the Class 2A District lll championships. It’s an honor she’s humble about, but the town has rallied behind her.

“Everyone noticed almost immediately and congratulated me and my uncle, he even this morning he set one of my pictures as his work computer background,” Woodring said.

Woodring will be competing at 107-pounds at districts. And she’s been dominant, scoring four falls at sectionals.

Woodring is only in her sophomore season, but the talent has always been there. However seeing history come to fruition has been special nonetheless.

“Emotion is all I can say,” said Donald Simmons, Halifax’s head wrestling coach. “She’s the perfect one to do it. She does the right thing in and out of the wrestling room, she’s really buying into the process of what we are trying to accomplish.”

Woodring and two other Halifax wrestlers will be competing at the Class 2A district tournament on Saturday at Central Dauphin East.