HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays bring with it the season of giving and one Harlem Globetrotter lent a helping hand to Harrisburg.

Chris “Handles” Franklin partnered with local charities and businesses to help provide food like chicken, ham, and canned goods to those in need on Sunday morning.

Franklin, a coach for the Harlem Globetrotters, is a Susquehanna Township native and loves to help his community in any way he can.

“I think it’s important to give back first of all. We know that during the holidays sometimes people need help. So we are out here to provide that help needed,” said Franklin. “It’s a good time for people to come together. It’s a number of organization that came together to put this on. I think it’s a great demonstration in the community to help others.”

Franklin also got help from Eddie Brunelle Promotions and Blessed 2 Give, Inc-Swag 4.0 to also hand out winter packs that included things like hats, socks, and toiletries.

“It’s the holiday season and people are struggling right now,” said Carla Hill of Blessed 2 Give, Inc-Swag 4.0, a non-profit in Harrisburg. “It’s important to give back and bless others, so it was important for all of our organizations to get together and give back to the community today.”

And it shows that this community is stronger when businesses come together to spread positive change.

“More is better,” said Eddie Brunelle. “The community gets to see different organizations working together and we are hoping that rubs off on the rest of the community.”