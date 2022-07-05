Basketball was invented because students needed a sport to play indoors during the cold winter months.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 30 years of coaching, Larry Moore, the Head Basketball Coach for Harrisburg High School’s ‘Lady Cougars,’ will be retiring.

Moore is known for his dedicated service to student athletes, as well as his commitment to equity in high school sports. He will be honored on Wednesday, July 6, at 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelene Kimber Gymnasium, which is home to Harrisburg’s Mighty Cougars.

Moore’s friends, family, fellow coaches, athletes, and the community will be attending to recognize him and his accomplishments.

Coached for 14 years at Harrisburg High School, two at Central Dauphin East High School, and 14 as an Assistant Boys Coach at Williamsport High School

Has an amazing record of 277 wins and 131 loses in the past 16 years

Holds Harrisburg’s record of 244 Girls Basketball career wins and holds the single season record of 32 straight wins in 2003-2004

Has made playoff runs with three District 3 6A Championships, three PIAA State Semi Finals, and a PIAA State Championship appearance

Gained a 14th National Ranking in USA Today Girls Basketball when his team at CD East went 24-3

During his entire coaching career in Harrisburg, 90% of his players went to college