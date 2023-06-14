HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cyclists have a home in Harrisburg with the Harrisburg Bike Club, which provides a space for those who love riding to connect with the activity and other riders.

“If you want to get out and really be active and meet new people, Bike Club is the perfect spot for it,” Harrisburg Bike Club (HBC) president Glenn Warehtam said.

The Club has around 1,100 members, Warehtam estimates, and the group offers multiple rides every day which are posted on their website’s calendar.

Besides providing meetups for members to ride together, the group also holds different events aimed at helping riders to practice safe cycling. These include a maintenance clinic that teaches members how to properly upkeep their bike, a smart cycling program sponsored by the League of American Cyclists that teaches lessons such as how to stop quickly in case of an emergency, and a group riding orientation that shows members how to ride safely in a group.

“When you’re dealing with adults and sometimes rather large groups, there’s precautions that need to be taken in order to not have any type of accidents,” Warehtam said.

For those who want to take their cycling a step further, there is a ride leader program that allows members to take a course and become certified to lead group rides.

The HBC also organizes multiple trips a year that members can participate in. The Spring Fling takes place at Bethan Beach, either at the end of April or the beginning of May, and is a popular trip for those who prefer easier riding as most of the riding area is flat.

Currently, the club is in the Finger Lakes where they will stay three nights and get a chance to bike through the countryside.

The fall tour in late September in Cape May, New Jersey offers the opportunity to bike with the group from central Pennsylvania to Cape May. There is also an occasional trip to Williamsburg, Virginia.

The club holds smaller group outings such as Friday night socials where riders enjoy dinner out together following their bike rides.

The group is open to all levels of riders and organizes members based on speed and ability by categories of D, C, C+, B, and A. D riders are those who prefer to go slower and just enjoy the ride. C and up starts to get faster with riders going over 10 miles an hour. Typically, B and A levels are reserved for professional cyclists.

“We have rides for every level rider, so that makes it a very active club,” Warehtam said.

The HBC is heavily involved in community outreach. They hold helmet drives where they go to local bike shops and give them coupons to help offset some of the cost for customers who come in to purchase safety equipment. The discounts are given at random to the general public and no membership is required.

Every September the club hosts a fund-raising ride through Cumberland Valley which is open to the public called the Three Creek Century. The event draws an average of 800 riders and supports the club’s educational and philanthropic endeavors.

From the event, 25% of the money raised is given to a grant program that the club chooses from an application process.

Outside of what the club itself does, many individual members also participate in charity rides to benefit causes such as multiple sclerosis.

Membership costs $15 annually for individuals and $20 a year for families. Besides the opportunity to build relationships with those who share a passion for biking and learn biking skills, members also receive a 10% discount at area bicycle shops and are given a discount on road ID wear.

The IDs act as medical bracelets to help emergency responders treat riders faster in case of an accident, supporting the club’s mission to promote bicyclists’ safety.

Warehtam said the club is full of “phenomenal” people who are always willing to help their fellow riders.

The Harrisburg Bike Club has been giving cyclists a place to call home and connecting bicycling enthusiasts since the early 1980s and continues to impact the community today through fellowship and outreach.