Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — This season has been nothing short of magical for Harrisburg boys soccer.

The Cougars made strides last year, winning a game for the first time in five years on their way to a six win season. This year their big group of seniors wanted more. That’s exactly what they got.

They’re headed to the postseason for the first time in school history. For head coach Paul Kornfeld in his second stint with the team, it’s the culmination of four years of work with a group that comes from many different backgrounds.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Kornfeld said. “I told the players when they got here four years ago that if you’re willing to stay with me and be patient and work with me we would build this into some kind of program.”

“They stayed with me and they did this and now we’re reaping the benefits of what they worked really hard to get to,” Kornfeld said.

“The sky is the limit for these guys,” Kornfeld said. “If they’re willing to work hard, if they want to put in the effort they can go as far as they’re willing to go.”

The Cougars open the playoffs at Northwestern Tuesday at 7 pm.