MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night.

It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history.

The Hawks came out of the gate red hot, scoring on their very first offensive play from scrimmage when quarterback Samaj Jones took a QB keeper 65-yards for a score. St. Joseph’s Prep took a 35-0 lead into halftime at Cumberland Valley High School.

Even though it was a tough result, it does not take away from the incredible season Harrisburg had.

“No matter what the scoreboard says, I’m extremely proud of our guys because they fought until the very end and that’s all you can ask,” said Harrisburg head coach Calvin Everett. “I think the one thing that sticks out is how resilient they are. They were able to overcome so many obstacles throughout the course of this season so that’s one thing that definitely sticks out.”

The Cougars lone touchdown came late in the fourth quarter when Shawn Lee Jr. found Kyle Williams for a 66-yard catch and run. It was Williams’ 16th touchdown of the season.

“I’m glad I gave it my all at least. I didn’t leave nothing on the table. I emptied the tank tonight and I’m just making sure these guys carry the torch next year,” Williams said.

The talented running back is committed to play for Temple next season.

St. Joseph’s Prep continues their dynasty in Pennsylvania football as this marked their seventh straight state championship appearance. They also defeated Harrisburg in the 2018 state finals.

For the Cougars, Everett said it best in the postgame huddle, out of the 88 schools in Class 6A, Harrisburg finished second. It stings for now, but it’s a seasons they can be proud of.