HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home.

The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing a two-point conversion.

The Little Lions’ two touchdowns came from a D’antae Sheffey one-yard touchdown and a 38-yard touchdown pass from Finn Furmenak to Michael Gaul.

Harrisburg hits the road next Friday to play Chambersburg.