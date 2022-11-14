HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg advanced to the district semifinals after taking down Wilson in a hard-fought 32-21 win at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars were leading 12-0 after touchdowns by running back tandem Micah Hopkins and Kyle Williams. But the Bulldogs stormed back to take 14-12 lead into halftime.

Harrisburg turned it on in the second half to get the win and advance to play Central York in the district semifinals. As the lower seed, Harrisburg will travel to face Panthers next week.