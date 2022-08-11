HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach and Athletic Director Calvin Everett has been charged in connection to an alleged car odometer scam.

State Police said three people, including Everett, had “varying knowledge of this operation” that scammed over 50 people through the unlicensed selling of cars through Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

According to State Police, Everett is facing one summary count of acting as a car dealer without a license. The two other men charged in the case are each facing multiple felonies for their alleged roles in the scam.

Four million miles were rolled back in the cars, according to State Police.

State Police say Earnest Fry sold the vehicles and was assisted by Keith Fry and Everett during the course of the incident.

According to court records, Earnest Fry is being charged with 54 felonies, including washing vehicle titles, tampering with public records, theft by deception, dealing in unlawful activities, and deceptive business practices. He’s also been charged with 11 related misdemeanors.

Court records show Keith Fry is being charged with four felonies, including changing odometer reading, tampering with public records, theft by deception, and dealing in unlawful acts. He’s also facing 43 counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

Court records say Keith and Earnest Fry are both being held on $10,000 bail in the Dauphin County Prison.

abc27 has reached out to the school district for comment on Everett’s charge.