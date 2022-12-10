HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is back in the Class 6A state title game on Saturday against one of the best teams in the nation, St. Joseph’s Prep. The Hawks are ranked as the 25th best team in the nation by the USA Today.

But Harrisburg has faced them in this very same game in 2018, when St. Joseph’s defeated the Cougars 40-2-0. However, Harrisburg isn’t looking at this as a revenge game, but just what a championship would mean to this community.

“It would mean the world to me and my teammates also. The last two times our team was here, we came out with a (loss),” said Harrisburg senior safety Ameer Grandberry. “So just to win this, it would be great. Not just for the team, but for the community as well.”

And some Harrisburg players have been on this stag before, including Zakii Lewis, who was on Steel High when they played in the 2020 state championship.

“We’ve just been working all hard and everything is coming together,” said Lewis. “We planned this since the beginning of the season really. It’s all coming together, the puzzle is finally coming together.”