HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – National Soccer Day is celebrated on July 28 this year to pay homage to the biggest sport in the world.

Central Pennsylvania has a rich soccer history, with one of the best players from the United States, Christian Pulisic, hailing from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

In Harrisburg, there was a professional soccer team, the Harrisburg City Islanders, which played in the USL Pro League from 2003 to 2018. Now, the spirit of Harrisburg soccer is being preserved through the indoor soccer team the Harrisburg Heat.

The Heat were formed in 1991 and played in the National Professional Soccer League, which became the Major Indoor Soccer League, until 2003. In 2012, the team came back to life and has been representing Harrisburg ever since in the Major Arena Soccer League.

“I wish that more people would give indoor soccer a chance because it is highly entertaining,” said Brad Kersetter, a defender for the Heat. “It’s much faster. It’s a tighter space.”

Indoor soccer is played five-on-five with a keeper for each team. With the smaller number of players, the game moves quicker than traditional outdoor soccer and generally results in higher-scoring matches.

The Heats Jackson Becher, a forward from Hummelstown, notes that sometimes the goalies make 20 or more saves in a match.

Becher was born into the Harrisburg soccer scene. Becher’s father, Bill Becher, played for the Heat in the 1990s at the height of the team’s popularity. Bill is even in the Heat Hall of Fame.

Becher’s dad also coached the Harrisburg City Islanders.

“It’s just kind of in my blood to play soccer,” said Becher.

For many Heat players, they are getting to play very close to their hometowns. Danny DiPrima, the captain of the Heat, grew up just 20 minutes south of Harrisburg in Dillsburg. DiPrima first played with the City Islanders for four seasons before the organization folded.

Kersetter also grew up close to the capital in Halifax, Pennsylvania about 30 minutes from the city.

For all of them, soccer has shaped them into who they are today and taught them important skills such as leadership, time management, how to work with people from all walks of life, and how to handle adversity.

“It has really turned me into the person that I want to be,” Becher said.

All three are happy to see that outdoor soccer has been growing globally, especially in the United States in recent years, because not only is it a game they personally love, but one they feel children can benefit from playing.

“It’s great exercise,” Kersetter said. “It’s a team sport, so it’s going to be good for [kids] social development [and] critical thinking.”

Kersetter also noted that it has a lower impact on the body because there is less contact than other sports such as American Football, making soccer safer for young children’s brain development.

As far as why they love playing professional soccer, for Becher, the fans are his favorite part.

“The fans are really what I find most enjoyable about soccer,” Becher said. “Just the excitement the fans have when a goal goes in, because there’s not many in the course of a soccer game – it’s really cool just seeing the reactions of people.”

All three players hope to see more fans at the Harrisburg Heat matches because they love their team and the game and want to see their favorite sport grow within their community.

“Back in the day . . . [the Heat] had TV contracts, and they were on ESPN, they were in everybody’s home and they were getting sold out arenas, like you would see for the NHL or NBA,” Kersetter said. “Some of that fanfare has just gone by the wayside so I’d love to just see the league continue to thrive with the boom of soccer happening right now.”

It’s not easy being a professional soccer player, especially in a league that gets less attention than the traditional outdoor game. There is lots of travel, time away from friends and family, early mornings and late nights.

Unfortunately for the players, the income is not enough to live off of, meaning most of the players have other jobs. Becher is currently pursuing his master’s in sports psychology, serves as an assistant coach for Penn FC youth for U18 and U12 and is the junior varsity head coach at Central Dauphin High School.

“We do it because we love it,” Becher said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way to be honest.”

They do it for those once-in-a-lifetime moments that can only come from playing soccer.

DiPrima’s favorite moment so far during his soccer tenure was with the City Islanders. DiPrima was a part of the 2014 finals run with the team, which ultimately led to them losing in the finals. DiPrima was key in the berth, scoring the game-winner in the semi-final that sent the City Islanders into the final.

All of the hardships are worth it when they score a goal or their team brings home a victory for the city of Harrisburg.

“Hard days make the days that when it does go well and you are winning games and you’re enjoying time with your friends and your teammates, it makes those days that much better,” DiPrima said.

Soccer is the world’s game. There are 3.5 billion fans around the globe and it continues to grow in America.

The beautiful game has a stage in Harrisburg with the Heat, bringing the biggest sport in the world to the doorsteps of the central Pennsylvania community.