HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg staple took place along the river Wednesday evening, with the 42nd annual Harrisburg Mile ran along Front Street — but this one carried extra weight.

The Harrisburg YMCA teamed up with the Broad Street Market to donate one dollar of every registration fee to restoration efforts for the market after the north building caught fire last week. With more than 1500 sign ups to run a mile down Front Street, the running community did its part to help a pillar in the community.

“This is the race of the community and we’re out here to support the community and it’s really important we lend a helping hard during this trying time so it’s the least we can do and we’re really excited to do it,” Rosie Turner, Executive Director of Experience for the Harrisburg YMCA said.

“It’s great to support the local community and try to build back from what was before and build for the better,” Cody Evan Hoy, a Millersburg resident and Harrisburg Mile participant, said.