(WHTM) – Dallas Cowboys star and Harrisburg native Micah Parsons has grown into one of the best defensive players in the NFL. His performance on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets drew high praise from former Cowboy and CBS analyst Tony Romo.

In the fourth quarter of Dallas’s home game against New York, Romo discussed Parsons’ ascension to becoming one of the best players in the NFL. In that praise, Romo compared Parsons abilities and versatility to Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who made 10 Pro Bowls and three Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“(Michah) is the only one that I’m saying has a shot of getting into (Lawrence Taylor’s) stratosphere,” said Romo. “You got like, Reggie White little different player, but (Lawrence Taylor), you move him anywhere he’s going to win. This is what Micah looks like to me

Romo’s CBS partner Jim Nantz followed up on Romo’s praise by pointing out “this is just game two of year three” in Parsons’ career.

“He’s on that level,” added Romo. “I mean like, there are not many guys ever, and he is smart and he wants it. Well deserving.”

A star at Harrisburg High School, Parsons was a first round pick out of Penn State for the Cowboys in 2021. After a 13 sack season Parsons won Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Parsons has also finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in consecutive seasons.

The 24-year-old had two sacks and a team high four quarterback hits against New York on Sunday.