Harrisburg School District cancels fall sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District is canceling fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The superintendent, Chris Celmer, said, “Regardless of the outcome of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) board meeting being held this Friday, I announced today that our student-athletes will not compete in the Fall sports season.”

The fall sports include football, soccer, tennis, and volleyball.

“It is my hope that PIAA considers postponing the Fall season during their meeting on Friday. While no one can accurately predict how Covid-19 will impact our communities in the Spring, I hope PIAA considers moving towards an abbreviated season in the Spring, which may allow for safe and equitable opportunities for all student-athletes across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Celmer said.

On August 10, the Harrisburg School District announced it will begin the 2020-2021 school year 100% online.

The Office of the Superintendent sent out a letter that also states the cancellation of Fall sports is in accordance with Section 511 of the school code.

The letter says if the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Mid Penn Conference or State of Pennsylvania determine Fall sports will be played as part of a future season, the school district reserves the right to revisit this decision.

