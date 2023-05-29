HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Blake Rutherford of the Harrisburg Senators was named Eastern League Player of the Week on Monday.

This honor comes after the left fielder posted a .522 with a home run, five RBIs and five runs from May 22 to May 28.

The 26-year-old has posted a .365 batting average so far this season with 20 RBIs. On Tuesday, Rutherford’s home run came in Harrisburg’s 8-5 victory over Reading. The homer was Rutherford’s fifth of the season.

The last time a Harrisburg player earned this honor was Aug. 29 – Sept. 4 of 2022 when Wilson Garcia earned the accolade.

Rutherford has played 619 games in the MiLB and has a career .275 batting average.

Rutherford will play next with the Senators tomorrow when they start their six-game series against the Bowie Baysox.