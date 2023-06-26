HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) – A commanding 11-3 win on Thursday over the Richmond Flying Squirrels was the only highlight of an otherwise bleak series for the Harrisburg Senators.

Things started out poorly for Harrisburg with a 3-2 loss on Tuesday, but Thursday was a comeback game for the Senators. Jackson Rutledge earned his sixth win of the season in the matchup for an impressive 6-1 record. Harrisburg and Richmond were tied at two each heading into the second when the Senators got one on the board to take the lead.

The fourth inning was when the bats came alive for Harrisburg, who scored seven runs. The Flying Squirrels were never able to recover.

A double header on Thursday after Tuesday’s game was postponed for rain went to Richmond, who won each game by one run. The first game went 9-8 to the Flying Squirrels and the second was won in a slower matchup of 3-2.

Harrisburg would have to win the last two games to tie the series, but they were unable to find their rhythm against Richmond. Saturday resulted in a devastating 7-2 loss for the Senators, spelling their fate to a series loss. Pitcher Garvin Alston was credited with the loss.

The final game went to Richmond 4-3. Harrisburg tried for a comeback after going down 3-0 to enter the sixth but fell short. Marco Luciano hit a homer for the Flying Squirrels to help lead them to the win.

Harrisburg is next to last in the Eastern League Southwest with a 31-37 record as they head into a six-game home stretch against the Altoona Curve.