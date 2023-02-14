HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators have announced their 2023 promotional schedule, including fireworks, giveaways, specialty jerseys, and more.

The Senators will play 69 home games at FNB Field this season starting on April 11 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

There are three days of the week with repeated promotions: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Wednesday – Wet Nose Wednesday and AAA Wednesday

Thursday – Thirsty Thursday

Friday – Flatscreens and Fireworks. A flatscreen TV will be given away every inning.

The Senators have fireworks shows after every Friday night home game, after two Saturday home games and after one Sunday home game (July 2).

Friday, April 14 vs. Richmond

Friday, April 28 vs. Somerset

Friday, May 12 vs. Bowie

Friday, May 19 vs. Erie

Friday, June 9 vs. New Hampshire

Friday, June 16 vs. Erie

Friday, June 30 vs. Altoona

Saturday, July 1 vs. Altoona

Sunday, July 2 vs. Altoona

Friday, July 14 vs. Richmond

Friday, July 28 vs. Altoona

Friday, Aug. 11 vs. Akron

Saturday, Aug. 12 vs. Akron

Friday, Aug. 25 vs. Reading

Friday, Sept. 15 vs. Bowie

Giveaways

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Richmond – Opening Night Welcome Mats to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older.

Saturday, April 15 vs. Richmond – Senators Beer Glasses to the first 1,000 fans 21 and older.

Sunday, May 21 vs. Erie – Senators Youth Helmets to the first 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, June 10 vs. New Hampshire – Senators Light Sabers to the first 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, June 17 vs. Erie – Senators Hula Rascal Bobble to the first 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, June 18 vs. Erie – Senators Adult Playeros Jerseys to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older.

Wednesday, June 28 vs. Altoona – Senators Pride Night Performance Headbands to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older.

Saturday, July 1 vs. Altoona – Senators Pom-Poms to the first 3,000 fans all ages.

Saturday, July 15 vs. Richmond – Playeros Sugar Skull Bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, July 16 vs. Richmond – Senators Youth Jerseys to the first 500 fans 12 and under.

Friday, July 28 vs. Altoona – Senators Pink T-Shirts to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older.

Saturday, July 29 vs. Altoona – Michael Barrett Bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, July 30 vs. Altoona – Senators Mayfly Baseballs to the first 1,000 fans all ages.

Sunday, Aug. 13 vs. Akron – Senators Youth Helmets to the first 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Reading – Playeros Bucket Hats to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older.

Sunday, Aug. 27 vs. Reading – Senators Youth Jerseys to the first 500 fans 12 and under.

Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Bowie – Senators Car Magnets to the first 1,000 fans 18 and over.

Theme Nights/Special Events

Tuesday, April 11 – Opening Night. Come celebrate the start of the baseball season with the Senators.

Wednesday, April 12 – Hockey Night in Harrisburg.

Saturday, April 16 – Candy Dash.

Thursday, April 27 – Senators become Playeros de Harrisburg.

Friday, April 28 – The Senators celebrate local students on all-star student night.

Saturday, April 29 – It’s 185 days to Halloween. Costumes and Candy, what more needs to be said?

Wednesday, May 10 – It’s Super Dog Day. $1 hotdogs available at select concession stands.

Saturday, May 13 – Carnival Night.

Sunday, May 14 – Celebrate Mother’s Day with the Senators. Mom’s receive a $10 team store credit.

Thursday, May 18 – Senators become Playeros de Harrisburg.

Saturday, May 19 – Little League Night.

Sunday, May 21 – Rascal’s Birthday Celebration and Mascot Mania Day.

Wednesday, June 7 – Super Dog Day. $1 hotdogs available at select concession stands.

Saturday, June 10 – Star Wars Night.

Sunday, June 11 – Play Ball Weekend.

Wednesday, June 14 – Kids Eat Free.

Friday, June 16 – Halfway to Christmas.

Saturday, June 17 – City Island Luau.

Sunday, June 18 – Celebrate Father’s Day with the Senators as the Senators become Playeros de Harrisburg.

Wednesday, June 28 – Pride Night.

Saturday, July 1 – East Shore/West Shore Night.

Friday, July 14 – Wizards Night.

Saturday, July 15 – The Senators become Playeros de Harrisburg.

Friday, July 28 – Pink Night.

Saturday, July 29 – Michael Barrett Life Size Bobblehead Hall of Fame Induction.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Kids Eat Free.

Saturday, Aug. 12 – Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night.

Thursday, Aug. 24 – 2023 Senstoberfest Kickoff

Saturday, Aug. 27 – The Senators become Playeros de Harrisburg.

Sunday, Sept. 17 – Fan Appreciation Day

The ballpark opens an hour before game time to fans. Season ticket holders are allowed in the park 15 minutes before general gate opening.