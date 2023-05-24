HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators’ annual 1K Beer Run will take place on June 6 at FNB Field to benefit ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer.

Tickets are $30 and include a box seat at the game on June 6 game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a Senators hat and two 12oz Michelob Ultra Beers. A $6 donation from the ticket will go towards supporting resources for prostate cancer patients.

Participants will run, jog and walk two laps around the warning track at FNB Field while drinking their included beer from the sponsor, Michelob Ultra.

Runners must be 21+ to register.

If participants wish to purchase extra tickets for just the game, they are available for $13. Those who sign up will receive more information on June 1 about the event time and the beer run.