Erie, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators took the six-game series from Aug. 1 – Aug. 6 against their Pennsylvania rivals the Erie SeaWolves 4-2.

The Senators won the first two games on Tuesday and Wednesday 3-1 and 10-3, respectively. Erie came back on Thursday with a commanding 12-4 win.

To kick off the weekend, Harrisburg answered with a 13-3 victory on Friday. Frankie Tostado hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to highlight the win with Jackson Cluff and J.T. Arruda also homering.

Alemao Hernandez earned his fourth win of the season with a 3.72 ERA, moving him to a 4-6 record.

Saturday was rough for the Senators, who got shut out 8-0 by the SeaWolves. DJ Herz was credited with the loss with a 15.43 ERA.

It all came down to Sunday. Erie was trying to end the series with a tie while Harrisburg was searching to take the series, which they ultimately did with an 8-4 win. Robert Hassell III led offensively with three RBI followed by Donovan Casey with two RBI.

Dustin Saenz earned the win on the mound for Harrisburg with a 5.36 ERA, giving him a 2-4 record.

Harrisburg is now 16-17 for the second half of the season and is sitting in second to last in the eastern League Southwest. The Senators will face Akron next for a six-game series from Aug. 8 – Aug. 13. The Akron RubberDucks are second in the Eastern League Soutwest with an 18-15 record.