HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators have postponed Wednesday’s game due to air quality concerns.

Harrisburg had been scheduled to play the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, but will instead play a doubleheader on Saturday, June 10.

The Senators say their decision follows the recommendation of Major League Baseball “out of health and safety concerns for the players, fans, and employees.”

Gates for the seven inning doubleheader will open at 4 p.m. with game one starting at 5 p.m. Tickets on June 10 are good for both games.

Tickets for June 7 are valid for any other regular season home game subject to availability. Those tickets must be exchanged at the box office.

The Senators next game will be on June 8 at 6:30 p.m. against New Hampshire. The Senators are 26-25 going into Thursday’s game.

The move comes after Major League Baseball postponed games in Philadelphia and New York as smoke from Canadian wildfires caused hazy skies and poor air quality across the northeast.