HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators are offering thousands of free tickets for residents of the city to enjoy a day at the ballpark.

City of Harrisburg Family Day will take place on Sunday, May 21 at FNB Field located at City Island. The game is against the Erie Seawolves which begins at 1 p.m., with Mayor Wanda Wiliams throwing the first pitch.

“We are so thrilled to partner with the Senators on this exciting event for our city,” said Mayor Williams. “There is no better way to spend a Sunday in the city than at the ballpark, and I really want to thank Senators team president Kevin Kulp for making this possible.”

Anyone who lives within the city lines is eligible for a complimentary ticket voucher good for two free tickets, which can be exchanged at the box office on game day. These vouchers can be picked up at the following locations:

The Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center

Camp Curtin YMCA

Allison Hill Community Center

Boys & Girls Club in South Harrisburg

Pickups for each location are based on business hours and will be available until the close of business on Friday, May 19.