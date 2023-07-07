HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators are holding an auction to benefit the family of the late Central Penn College baseball player Angel Mercado-Ocasio, who passed away on May 23 after a dugout collapsed in Harrisburg.

The proceeds collected will help Mercado-Ocasio’s family with their unexpected expenses.

Items up for auction include a CJ Abrams autographed baseball, Cade Cavalli autographed hat, Nationals prospects autographed helmets, a Delino Deshields autographed bat, and more.

The auction runs until July 9 at 11:59 p.m. and bids can be placed online.

Mercado-Ocasio was helping take down a structure that was temporarily placed on a field when he was fatally struck by a piece of wood.