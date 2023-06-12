HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators struggled in their series against New Hampshire, giving the Fisher Cats the series win 4-2.

With the four losses, Harrisburg falls to third in the Eastern League Southwest, tied with Akron with a 28-28 record.

The Senators lost the first game on Tuesday in a close 6-5 showing. J.T. Arruda homered his third of the year in the effort. Veteran pitcher Sean Doolittle registered the loss for Harrisburg.

The second game was another loss for Harrisburg. The 7-2 game did see a solo home run from Harrisburg thanks to Jackson Cluff. The Senators got ahead by one in the third, but New Hampshire followed it up with a huge run-run fourth inning that the Senators were never able to recover from.

Harrisburg finally found its first win of the series on Friday, squeaking out a 4-3 victory. It was a tied game following the end of the ninth inning, but the Senators scored to win in the bottom of the eleventh. Harrisburg pitcher Malvin Pena was awarded the win for his first of the season.

The Senators made up Wednesday’s air quality postponed game with a seven inning doubleheader on Saturday. The first game was a blowout, with New Hampshire winning 6-1. The Senators’ lone run came from a solo home run from James Wood, the 20-year-old’s 11th of the season.

The makeup game went to Harrisburg in a 7-2 win. New Hampshire got two runs in the first, but the Senators held them the rest of the game. Terone Harris III hit his first home run of the season to help Harrisburg to victory. Pitcher Tyler Beck earned his fifth win of the year.

The final game went to New Hampshire, giving them the series win. Robert Hassell III put up his second homer of the season, but a five-run seven inning from the Fisher Cats sealed the Senators fate.

On Tuesday the Senators will start on a blank slate against the 30-27 Erie SeaWolves with a six-game series at home. Keider Montero is listed as the starting pitcher for the SeaWolves. First pitch is at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.