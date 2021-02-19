Harrisburg Senators name new manager for 2021, third in three years

The Washington Nationals have announced that Tripp Keister has been named 2021 manager of the Harrisburg Senators. He replaces manager Billy Gardner, Jr. who was named 2020 manager but never managed a game due to the pandemic canceled season. Joining Keister on the 2021 Senators staff is new pitching coach Sam Narron and hitting coach Brian Rupp. Rupp returns for a fifth season. Also returning are T.D. Swinford, trainer and RJ Guyer, strength and conditioning coach.

Keister enters his first season at the helm of the Senators after spending the six seasons guiding the Nats High-A team in Potomac. He was named the manager of the Fredericksburg Nats last season but did not manage a game for them. Prior to managing Potomac, he guided the Hagerstown Suns to the Atlantic League Championship Series in 2013. He joined the Nationals organization in 2012 managing the Gulf Coast League Nationals. Before joining the Nationals organization, he served as Head Baseball Coach and Associate Athletic Director at Wesley College (NCAA DIII) in Dover, DE. As a manager with Potomac, he led the P-Nats to the 2014 Carolina League Championship and was named the Carolina League Manager of the Year that same season.

Tripp was selected in the 33rd round of the 1992 draft by the New York Mets out of the University of Delaware. He played parts of four seasons in the Mets organization including with Binghamton in 1995. The Hockessin, Delaware native is not married and has three children, Madison-21, Kevin-19, and Kristin-16. He lives in Delaware during the offseason.

Narron enters his tenth season as a coach in the Nationals’ chain, and first with the Senators. He spent the 2018 & 2019 seasons with Potomac. Before working with the pitchers in Potomac, he spent four seasons (2014-17) with Single-A Hagerstown. Following the 2016 season, he served as the pitching coach of the Glendale Desert Dogs of the Arizona Fall League. He spent the 2012-13 seasons as the pitching coach for short-season Auburn. Narron Joined the Nationals in 2012 after enjoying a nine-year playing career pitching in the Texas and Milwaukee Minor League chains. He made his big-league debut with Texas, July 30, 2004 vs. Oakland which was his lone big-league appearance. The Texas Rangers selected him in the 15th round of 2002 First-Year Player Draft. He Played collegiately at East Carolina (NC) University. Sam is married and resides in Gibsonville, NC with his wife Aaron, daughter Lillie and son Trey.

Rupp enters his tenth season in the Nationals organization and fifth consecutive as the Senators hitting coach. Before joining the Senators, he was the hitting coach for Potomac in 2014 & 2015. He managed the P-Nats in 2012, his first season in the Nationals organization. Before joining the Nats organization, he worked in the Royals organization for eight years. He earned the 2008 Dick Howser Award, given annually to the Royals’ top minor league manager. Brian is married and resides in Florissant, MO with his wife Stacie and son Andrew.

Swinford begins his 11th season in the Nationals organization and third with the Senators. Following the 2015 season, he worked for the Mesa Solar Sox of the Arizona Fall League. Before joining the Nationals organization, he worked in Baltimore’s organization for seven seasons. T.D. graduated from McKendree (IL) College in 2003 with a degree in athletic training and physical education.

Guyer is in his eighth season in the Nationals organization and fourth with the Senators. Before joining the Senators, he was with Hagerstown and Auburn. Before joining the Nationals organization, he spent nearly two years as a special assistant to the director in the Arizona Fall League. He was also an associate scout with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2011 to 2014.